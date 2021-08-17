Oscar provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to “Oscar Health, Inc.” in January 2021.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSCR ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2021, Oscar sold about 37 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $39.00 a share, raising nearly $1.4 billion in new capital.

On May 13, 2021, the Company announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting an $87.4 million loss or $(0.98) per share, well below analysts’ expectations of a loss of $(0.53) per share.

