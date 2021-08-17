Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance

Second Quarter revenue grows 41.1% Year over Year to $65.4 millionRenewables segment continues strong revenue growth increasing 44.1% in the second quarter and 35.8% year to date(Spark Power reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise …

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), has announced its financial results for its second quarter, the three-and-six months period ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

"As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift across North America, we are seeing signs of a steady return to pre-pandemic levels of operations and positive trends in margins in key parts of the business," said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark Power. "Spark is continuing to gain momentum, particularly within our Renewables division, along with our branches in Western Canada and the U.S., and as we move into the latter half of the year, we expect to see continued organizational growth," said Jackson.

Spark recently welcomed two new high-calibre members to its Senior Leadership Team who will help to guide the organization. "The addition of Tom Duncan as our Executive Vice President, Technical Services - Canada, as well as Richard Perri as our Senior Vice President, Finance, will bring Spark one step closer to achieving our organizational objectives and fulfilling the Operational Excellence initiative; a key component of our Strategic Imperatives strategy," added Jackson.

In May, Spark was pleased to announce a $5.3 million grant from the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund to support new employee training and advancement initiatives. "This funding will help Spark continue to attract, train and retain the highest quality field team members while ensuring we remain a leader in health and safety and service quality," said Jackson.

The Company is poised for a strong second half of 2021.

"With amendments to our credit agreement negotiated in June 2021 that expanded amounts available under our operating credit facility by $5.0 million, coupled with the proceeds from our Private Placement of $5.6 million the company significantly strengthened its liquidity position," said Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. "This significantly strengthened balance sheet provides the right platform for a strong second half. With record backlog levels, margins showing signs of improving in key business segments, and steady SG&A levels, we are optimistic about the remainder of the year and beyond," he added.