Forever Living Brings Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for Ethical, Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, Forever Living Products International LLC, the world's largest grower, manufacturer and seller of aloe vera products, has created consistently recognized brands and the highest-quality products to enhance the health and wellness of its customers worldwide. Thanks to its uncompromising pursuit of excellence, the company has received recognition at the highest level, year after year. Recently, Forever Living was recognized for its beauty product line, earning GOLD, SILVER and BRONZE awards from the Global Green Beauty Awards and Green Parent's Natural Beauty Awards for their quality and ethical, eco-friendly production.

At the Global Green Beauty Awards, companies compete for recognition as the world's best eco-friendly beauty brands. A panel of experts rigorously reviews each product and presents awards for the most ethical, clean and organic products. Forever Living was recognized for three products, winning GOLD awards in the Best Natural Soap category for its Aloe Liquid Soap and in the Best Natural Conditioner category for its Aloe-Jojoba Conditioner. It also brought home SILVER for its Aloe Bio-Cellulose Mask in the Best Natural Face Mask Category.