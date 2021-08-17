checkAd

Forever Living Brings Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for Ethical, Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 03:38  |  30   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, Forever Living Products International LLC, the world's largest grower, manufacturer and seller of aloe vera products, has created consistently recognized brands and the highest-quality products to enhance the health and wellness of its customers worldwide. Thanks to its uncompromising pursuit of excellence, the company has received recognition at the highest level, year after year. Recently, Forever Living was recognized for its beauty product line, earning GOLD, SILVER and BRONZE awards from the Global Green Beauty Awards and Green Parent's Natural Beauty Awards for their quality and ethical, eco-friendly production.

At the Global Green Beauty Awards, companies compete for recognition as the world's best eco-friendly beauty brands. A panel of experts rigorously reviews each product and presents awards for the most ethical, clean and organic products. Forever Living was recognized for three products, winning GOLD awards in the Best Natural Soap category for its Aloe Liquid Soap and in the Best Natural Conditioner category for its Aloe-Jojoba Conditioner. It also brought home SILVER for its Aloe Bio-Cellulose Mask in the Best Natural Face Mask Category.

The Green Parent Beauty Awards also recognized Forever Living with a GOLD award in the Best Suncream Category for its Forever Living Aloe Sunscreen and a BRONZE award in the Best Supplement Category for Forever Living Infinite Firming Complex. Each year, the Green Parent chooses a panel of experts to select the finest products for awards in skincare, haircare and more. Additionally, Forever Living won GOLD for their Aloe Sunscreen in the company's Forever Benelux region, covering Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Global Green Beauty Awards and the Green Parent Beauty Awards for our beauty products," Holly Stout, Vice President of Global Product Development said. "Our customers love all of our health and beauty brands because of our commitment to creating the highest quality products that are effective, sustainable, and ethically produced."

About Forever Living Products
Forever Living Products is the world's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company has grown to operate in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle and earn income through Forever's direct selling opportunity. To learn more about Forever Living Products, visit www.foreverliving.com.  

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forever Living Brings Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for Ethical, Eco-Friendly Beauty Products SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For over 40 years, Forever Living Products International LLC, the world's largest grower, manufacturer and seller of aloe vera products, has created consistently recognized brands and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Early ...
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Fats & Oils Market worth $285.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Green Hydrogen Market worth $4,373 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.91% for ...
Over 1/3rd of Electrical Steel Sales to Concentrate in Energy Generation: Fact.MR
Security Testing Market to Reach $36.78 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 19.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Photocure announces regulatory approval of Hexvix in Chile
Urgent Care Centers Market Valuation to Reach US$ 35.4 Bn by 2027 Due to Increased Access to ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...