StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited

Accesswire
17.08.2021   

StageZero to Expand Capabilities in Early Diagnosis and Prevention of Cancer and Other Diseases as Vertically-integrated Health Services CompanyPepTcell Limited (Health Clinics Limited) Chairman Richard Huston to Join StageZero BoardTransaction …

StageZero to Expand Capabilities in Early Diagnosis and Prevention of Cancer and Other Diseases as Vertically-integrated Health Services Company

PepTcell Limited (Health Clinics Limited) Chairman Richard Huston to Join StageZero Board

Transaction Expected to Close Later This Month

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS)(OTC PINK:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today announced the signing of a share purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire all of the shares of Clinics Operations Limited, a provider of specialist clinical services across Europe and North America, and wholly owned subsidiary of Health Clinics Limited (the "Acquisition").

Transaction Highlights

  • Adds ~$4 million in annual revenue and is immediately accretive to StageZero
  • Provides StageZero Life Sciences with full access to Care Oncology's network of oncologists and physicians across the United States, including Care Oncology's Los Angeles clinic, and the physicians' healthcare affiliations.
  • Positions StageZero to take full advantage of the multi-billion dollar emerging global market for liquid biopsy diagnostic tools and the strong trend toward telehealth and early-disease diagnostics
  • Adds experienced management expertise to build out StageZero's clinical offerings and significantly expands the sales and marketing effort.
  • Offers synergistic cross-selling opportunities as StageZero provides diagnostic tests to the thousands of current Care Oncology patients, with StageZero liquid diagnostic customers now having access to the full Care Oncology "Patient Journey". This, in turn, provides multiple revenue streams.

"This transformative acquisition unlocks a number of near-term opportunities and access to additional lucrative market verticals, including the introduction of new tests, multiple revenue streams, payment plans and the ability to enter into agreements with large employers who require the wrap-around solutions," said StageZero Life Sciences Chairman & CEO James Howard-Tripp. "We see this as a 1+1=3 opportunity that combines two revenue-generating companies with parallel missions, significant operational synergies, and tremendous room for growth. Through this acquisition, we will be far more vertically integrated, including the broader use of telehealth capabilities to reach millions of consumers and employers."

