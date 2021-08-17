checkAd

Results of Special Shareholder Meetings of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds

In connection with the proposed sale by Wells Fargo & Company of Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) to a holding company affiliated with private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. announced on February 23, 2021, shareholders of the Wells Fargo closed-end funds identified below (each, a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”) were asked to approve new investment advisory and sub-advisory agreements for the Funds at special meetings of shareholders held on August 16, 2021 (collectively, the “Meetings”). At the Meetings, shareholders of the below-listed Funds approved the applicable new investment advisory and sub-advisory agreements:

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD)
Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC)
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH)
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD)

WFAM is the trade name used by the asset management businesses of Wells Fargo and includes Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC, the investment adviser to each of the Funds, Wells Capital Management, LLC, a sub-adviser to each of the Funds, and Wells Fargo Asset Management (International) Limited, a sub-adviser to Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund. In connection with the transaction, Wells Capital Management, LLC, is expected to convert from a California corporation to a Delaware limited liability company.

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end income fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk.

The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund’s secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.

For more information on Wells Fargo’s closed-end funds, please visit our website.

These closed-end funds are no longer available in initial public offerings and are only offered through broker-dealers on the secondary market. A closed-end fund is not required to buy its shares back from investors upon request. Shares of a fund may trade at either a premium or discount relative to the fund’s net asset value, and there can be no assurance that any discount will decrease. The values of, and/or the income generated by, securities held by a fund may decline due to general market conditions or other factors, including those directly involving the issuers of such securities. Equity securities fluctuate in value in response to factors specific to the issuer of the security. Debt securities are subject to credit risk and interest rate risk, and high-yield securities and unrated securities of similar credit quality have a much greater risk of default and their values tend to be more volatile than higher-rated securities with similar maturities. Foreign investments may contain more risk due to the inherent risks associated with changing political climates, foreign market instability, and foreign currency fluctuations. Risks of international investing are magnified in emerging or developing markets. Funds that concentrate their investments in a single industry or sector may face increased risk of price fluctuation over more diversified funds due to adverse developments within that industry or sector. Small- and mid-cap securities may be subject to special risks associated with narrower product lines and limited financial resources compared with their large-cap counterparts. Each fund is leveraged through a revolving credit facility and also may incur leverage by issuing preferred shares in the future. The use of leverage results in certain risks, including, among others, the likelihood of greater volatility of the net asset value and the market price of common shares. Derivatives involve additional risks, including interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk of improper valuation, and the risk of noncorrelation to the relevant instruments they are designed to hedge or closely track. There are numerous risks associated with transactions in options on securities.

Wertpapier


