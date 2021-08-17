CORRECTION – Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven By Stem Announces Record Sales and Gross Margin for the Third Quarter

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to an error identified in Gross Margin in the release issued today at 4:30 pm ET, the following correction release is being issued. This updated version has correct, updated, GM numbers.

Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today reported results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Stem reported third quarter record gross sales of US$12.4 million and net sales of US$10.6 million, a 104% increase and 103% increase, respectively, over the prior year’s US$6.1 million gross sales and US$5.2 million net sales. Gross margin was 14%, compared with 34% in the prior year period, reflecting a reclassification of expenses related to Driven Deliveries’ operations from Sales General & Administrative (“SG&A”) to Cost of Goods Sold (“COGS”), without which the Company’s gross margin would have experienced a 7.6% increase to 41.8%.

“I am proud of our results, and of our team which is executing our robust four-point plan for growth,” stated Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer. “We are building our footprint with a strong ongoing focus on cost reductions, operational excellence, and customer acquisition and retention to drive topline sales and margin improvement as we did this quarter,” he continued. “Most importantly, we are uniquely connecting our brands, products and delivery services with the cannabis community from Farm to Home for long-term stability. We expect to achieve longer-term benefits that will build value for our shareholders as we invest in organic and acquisitive growth,” Berk concluded.

Stem is also reporting a 19% increase in total dispensary sales, a significant outperform to market particularly in Oregon which grew at 7% in the same period. This reflects continuous improvement initiatives and emphasis on customer service. This effort dovetailed with the launch of the company’s Budee delivery platform in Oregon which occurred on August 9, 2021. A customized app was built from front-to-back for this official launch, and Budee is now anchored by Stem’s TJ’s on Powell dispensary servicing the Greater Metro Portland area. The Company expects that Budee will expand to cover the majority of Oregon beginning with the Eugene metro in October 2021. In addition, Budee continues to increase its penetration of the California delivery market where it originated. It now covers 92% of that state’s population particularly in areas where there is high demand and a low density of dispensaries.