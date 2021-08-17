Komax is on track for recovery and starts the second half of 2021 with strong order books

The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million). Given that it will take a number of months for many of these orders to be processed, the increase in revenues was less substantial: the total came to CHF 183.3 million (first half of 2020: CHF 145.2 million). Operating result (EBIT) of CHF 14.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF -4.7 million) and Group profit after taxes (EAT) of CHF 8.4 million (first half of 2020: CHF -11.6 million) reflect this recovery as well as the efficacy of the cost-cutting measures implemented in 2020. In the first six months of 2021, Komax reduced its net debt by CHF 8.0 million to CHF 84.4 million, and continues to enjoy a solid financial base. Against the backdrop of strong order books, Komax is confident that the result for the second half of 2021 will show a significant improvement on the first half. This presupposes that the challenges presented by supply chain issues and the coronavirus pandemic can continue to be managed successfully.

After a muted start to the year, the market situation for the Komax Group improved continuously as the first half progressed, resulting in an order intake of CHF 229.1 million. Compared with the previous year, when the closure of many automotive plants for several weeks weighed heavily on the result, the order intake rose by 59.3% (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million). Compared with the first half of 2019 (CHF 206.7 million), a more meaningful benchmark, the increase amounted to 10.8%. As significantly more orders were received in the second quarter than in the first three months of the year, many machines had yet to be delivered by the end of the second quarter, and were therefore not booked as revenue. Revenues rose by 26.2% to CHF 183.3 million (first half of 2020: CHF 145.2 million), attributable to organic growth (27.0%) and negative foreign currency effects (-0.8%). The book-to-bill ratio came in at a high 1.25. As forecast at the start of the year, revenues were some 10% lower than in the first six months of 2019 (CHF 203.3 million).