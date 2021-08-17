checkAd

Orion will remain as the owner of pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Kuopio, Finland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 07:00  |  18   |   |   

ORION CORPORATION           PRESS RELEASE               17 AUGUST 2021 at 8.00. a.m. EEST

Orion will remain as the owner of pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Kuopio, Finland

Orion Corporation announced on 25 May 2021 that it had evaluated strategic alternatives of its Global Operations and had decided to investigate the possible sale of its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Kuopio or other transaction that would result in the transfer of the plant outside the Orion Group.

The outcome of the investigation was that Orion will remain as the owner of the plant in question.

Orion’s manufacturing plant in Kuopio specialises in liquids and self-care products. Among the most widely known of these are nasal sprays, cough medicines, and ear drops.

The Kuopio plant has around 50 employees working in Global Operations. Orion’s Global Operations and Quality Management consist of around 1,800 employees in total.

                                                    
Contact person:

Terhi Ormio
Vice President, Communications, Orion Corporation
Tel. +358 50 966 4646
terhi.ormio@orion.fi

                                           
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
Homepage: www.orion.fi/en

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion’s net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million, and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orion will remain as the owner of pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Kuopio, Finland ORION CORPORATION           PRESS RELEASE               17 AUGUST 2021 at 8.00. a.m. EEST Orion will remain as the owner of pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Kuopio, Finland Orion Corporation announced on 25 May 2021 that it had evaluated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Water Ways Receives a $CAD900,000 New Project in Vietnam
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board