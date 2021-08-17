WISeKey Releases CEO Letter to Shareholders

I am pleased to take this opportunity to summarize our recent business developments and significant achievements during the first half of the year (“H1 2021”). Although the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted our end markets by disrupting the supply chains and creating substantial shortages in the semiconductor sector, we were able to overcome most of these challenges. For the first half of 2021, we delivered better-than-expected results with revenue of $9.9 million, up by 24% as compared to H1 2020 revenue of $8.0 million. Furthermore, we are on track to deliver revenue of $22 million for full year 2021 which would represent an increase by over 45% as compared to our full year 2020 revenue, as the Company diversified its IoT and AI revenue.

At the start of 2021, WISeKey completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in arago GmbH (“arago”), leading to a combination of the businesses of WISeKey and arago and the consolidation of arago revenues starting February 2021. arago provides AI solutions to enterprise customers globally through Knowledge Automation. The Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO, developed by arago, takes a unique approach to process automation by using AI to autonomously and independently determine how to complete and then automate end-to-end tasks based on real time contextual data. This acquisition created a new revenue stream for the Company and the opportunity to move into the Artificial Intelligence of Things (“AIoT”) market with combine its cybersecurity/authentication and AI Knowledge Automation offerings. Since February 2021, WISeKey invested an additional of $4.3 million cash into the arago operations, bringing our total investment to $9.8 million (since the initial investment made in late 2020).