Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.’s second quarter 2021 results which will be presented in a webcast and conference call at 3:00 p.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. EST).

 

In order to attend the webcast and/or conference call you may do one of the following:

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/avo2fcyt

 

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 210 33 922

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095 709

United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 6766

United States, New York: +1 646 787 1226

United States: +1 866 280 1157

Confirmation Code: 5555758

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

 

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt, CFO

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

 

Attachment





