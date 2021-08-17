checkAd

LHV Group updated the company’s financial plan for 2021

In relation to a better-than-predicted macroeconomic situation and the high activity of clients, this year’s results of the AS LHV Group have significantly exceeded the financial plan published in February, which is why LHV is publishing its updated financial plan for 2021.

The updated financial plan has considered the actual financial results of the first half of the year; the forecast includes the plan for raising share capital and LHV Group’s investment in B-North, a financial company in the United Kingdom. The forecast also considers the establishment costs of the bank intended to be established in the United Kingdom, and the effect of clients leaving pension funds. The potential success fee for Varahaldus is not expected in the forecast.

According to the updated financial plan, the planned income of AS LHV Group in 2021 is EUR 131.5 million, which is EUR 10 million more than in the financial plan that had been in force thus far, meaning annual growth of 27%. The planned net profit is EUR 53.8 million, which is EUR 12.1 million higher than previously planned, meaning annual growth of 35%. According to the financial plan, LHV Group exhibits a 19.6% return on equity based on net profit in 2021.

Key indicators Updated FP 2021 2020 Change YoY Previous FP 2021 Change compared to previous plan
Financial results, EURt          
Total revenue 131 500 103 547 27 953 121 498 10 002
Total expenses 61 273 43 975 17 298 60 257 1 016
Impairment losses on loans 6 357 10 898 -4 542 11 914 -5 557
Earnings before taxes 63 870 48 674 15 197 49 327 14 543
Net profit 53 851 39 847 14 004 41 749 12 102
Business volumes, EURm          
Loans 2 619 2 209 410 2 604 16
Deposits 5 076 4 120 956 4 101 975
Assets under management 1 354 1 537 -183 1 221 132
Key ratios          
Cost / Income ratio 46.60% 42.47% 4.13% 49.60% -3.00%
ROE (pre tax) 23.27% 21.02% 2.25% 18.68% 4.59%
Capital adequacy 20.18% 20.50% -0.32% 18.21% 1.97%

  

