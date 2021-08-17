LHV Group updated the company’s financial plan for 2021

In relation to a better-than-predicted macroeconomic situation and the high activity of clients, this year’s results of the AS LHV Group have significantly exceeded the financial plan published in February, which is why LHV is publishing its updated financial plan for 2021.

The updated financial plan has considered the actual financial results of the first half of the year; the forecast includes the plan for raising share capital and LHV Group’s investment in B-North, a financial company in the United Kingdom. The forecast also considers the establishment costs of the bank intended to be established in the United Kingdom, and the effect of clients leaving pension funds. The potential success fee for Varahaldus is not expected in the forecast.