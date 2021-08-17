checkAd

Sievi Capital Plc’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 07:00  |  29   |   |   

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release 17 August 2021 at 8:00 am EEST

Sievi Capital Plc’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021

Record-breaking result for the first half of the year, Indoor Group and KH-Koneet Group show strong development

This is the summary of the Half-Year Report for January–June 2021. The full Half-Year Report is attached to this release and is also available on the company’s website at www.sievicapital.fi.

April–June 2021

  • Operating profit was EUR 9.4 (2.1) million
  • Net profit for the period was EUR 7.6 (1.6) million
  • Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR 0.13 (0.03)

January–June 2021

  • Operating profit was EUR 13.1 (-2.5) million
  • Net profit for the period was EUR 11.0 (-2.1) million
  • Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR 0.19 (-0.04)
  • Net asset value per share at the end of the review period was EUR 1.48 (1.13)
  • Return on equity for rolling 12 months was 30.4% (10.9%)
  • Gearing at the end of the review period was -5.7% (-18.8%)
  • Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group signed agreements on acquisitions
  • Sievi Capital paid its shareholders dividends a total of EUR 0.04 per share

Figures in parentheses are figures from the corresponding period in the previous year, unless indicated otherwise. Information in the Half-Year Report is unaudited. Sievi Capital does not consolidate the data of its subsidiaries into Group-level calculations line item by line item but recognises investments in the companies at fair value through profit or loss.

CEO Päivi Marttila:

“During the first half of 2021, strong development could be seen in our largest target companies Indoor Group and KH-Koneet Group. The companies successfully implemented their strategies and the results of both companies improved significantly in January–June compared to the comparison period. The financial development of Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group, acquired last year, was not as strong during the review period, partly due to the challenges posed by their operating environments. Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group also made good progress in implementing their strategies, and during the review period, both companies signed agreements on acquisitions to expand their business operations.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sievi Capital Plc’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021 Sievi Capital Plc Stock exchange release 17 August 2021 at 8:00 am EEST Sievi Capital Plc’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021 Record-breaking result for the first half of the year, Indoor Group and KH-Koneet Group show strong development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Water Ways Receives a $CAD900,000 New Project in Vietnam
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board