Sievi Capital Plc’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021

This is the summary of the Half-Year Report for January–June 2021.

April–June 2021

Operating profit was EUR 9.4 (2.1) million

Net profit for the period was EUR 7.6 (1.6) million

Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR 0.13 (0.03)





January–June 2021

Operating profit was EUR 13.1 (-2.5) million

Net profit for the period was EUR 11.0 (-2.1) million

Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR 0.19 (-0.04)

Net asset value per share at the end of the review period was EUR 1.48 (1.13)

Return on equity for rolling 12 months was 30.4% (10.9%)

Gearing at the end of the review period was -5.7% (-18.8%)

Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group signed agreements on acquisitions

Sievi Capital paid its shareholders dividends a total of EUR 0.04 per share

Figures in parentheses are figures from the corresponding period in the previous year, unless indicated otherwise. Information in the Half-Year Report is unaudited. Sievi Capital does not consolidate the data of its subsidiaries into Group-level calculations line item by line item but recognises investments in the companies at fair value through profit or loss.

CEO Päivi Marttila:

“During the first half of 2021, strong development could be seen in our largest target companies Indoor Group and KH-Koneet Group. The companies successfully implemented their strategies and the results of both companies improved significantly in January–June compared to the comparison period. The financial development of Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group, acquired last year, was not as strong during the review period, partly due to the challenges posed by their operating environments. Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group also made good progress in implementing their strategies, and during the review period, both companies signed agreements on acquisitions to expand their business operations.