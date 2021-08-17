checkAd

Press release Biocartis Group NV Second Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 07:00   

PRESS RELEASE: 17 August 2021, 07:00 CEST
REGULATED INFORMATION – INSIDE INFORMATION

Second Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse

Mechelen, Belgium, 17 August 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’) (Euronext Brussels: BCART) provides a second update regarding the impact on its production and 2021 Idylla commercial cartridge growth outlook, following a fire at one of the Company’s warehouse facilities in Mechelen, Belgium, during the night of 30 July 2021.

Update on production impact
A first update was issued on 2 August 2021, stating that the manufacturing equipment of the high-throughput ‘ML2’ cartridge production line located in the area adjacent to the affected warehouse was not damaged, but production at the ML2 line was temporarily suspended due to the need for structural repairs to the building and select supporting systems. Those repairs have already been initiated and are due to be completed by the second half of September 2021.
As previously communicated, the stock of Idylla instruments and consoles was not impacted. About half of the Company’s stock of finished Idylla cartridge products was still available to meet short term demand across most of the product portfolio. In terms of raw materials, the stock of plastic parts is unaffected, but a significant part of the stock of reagents used as raw materials in Idylla cartridge manufacturing was lost in the fire. Raw materials are available to continue cartridge manufacturing on the ML1 production line and orders have been placed to replenish critical reagents from different suppliers to minimize production delays.

Additional personnel and resources have temporarily been redirected to the ML1 line to increase production on this line, which was not affected by the fire. The Company is however running at considerably lower manufacturing capacity until production on the ML2 line is resumed, which is expected by the second half of September 2021, subject to critical reagents being supplied in sufficient quantities by then. The pandemic caused a global shortage of reagents and lead times for certain reagent supplies may be longer than usual, but the Company is working closely with its suppliers to minimize the impact. The Company is also collaborating with its customers and partners to serve their needs within the current capacity constraints, which the Company confirms to be temporary.

