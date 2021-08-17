checkAd

Partners Group Sees H1 Profit CHF 585-645 Million

(PLX AI) – Partners Group expects increase in first-half performance fees to CHF 360-445 million.Partners Group H1 expected profit range of CHF 585-645 millionThe solid demand for quality assets in H1 2021 allowed Partners Group to divest a number …

  • (PLX AI) – Partners Group expects increase in first-half performance fees to CHF 360-445 million.
  • Partners Group H1 expected profit range of CHF 585-645 million
  • The solid demand for quality assets in H1 2021 allowed Partners Group to divest a number of mature assets on behalf of its clients
  • Some of these exits were originally scheduled for 2020 but had been postponed due to the pandemic
  • This catch-up in exit activity translated into record distributions over the period
  • Examples of notable exits that closed in H1 were Cerba HealthCare, a leading European player in medical diagnosis, and the partial sale of International Schools Partnership, a leading international K-12 schools group providing English or bilingual education


