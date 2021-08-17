Swiss Life H1 Net Income Tops Estimates; Financial Targets Confirmed Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 07:06 | 13 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 07:06 | (PLX AI) – Swiss Life half year net income CHF 618 million vs. estimate CHF 612 million.Swiss Life reports adjusted profit from operations of CHF 889 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 13% over the previous yearPremiums came to CHF … (PLX AI) – Swiss Life half year net income CHF 618 million vs. estimate CHF 612 million.Swiss Life reports adjusted profit from operations of CHF 889 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 13% over the previous yearPremiums came to CHF … (PLX AI) – Swiss Life half year net income CHF 618 million vs. estimate CHF 612 million.

Swiss Life reports adjusted profit from operations of CHF 889 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 13% over the previous year

Premiums came to CHF 10.9 billion

Direct investment income came to CHF 1.97 billion (previous year: CHF 2.03 billion)

Swiss Life Asset Managers posted net new assets of CHF 4.6 billion in TPAM business. As at the end of June 2021, TPAM assets under management amounted to CHF 98.9 billion (year-end 2020: CHF 91.6 billion)

The value of new business came to CHF 252 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: CHF 204 million)

Swiss Life generated an adjusted return on equity of 11.3% (previous year: 10.2%; shareholders' equity excluding unrealised gains/losses) and is thus above the 8 to 10% ambition range of the "Swiss Life 2021" Group-wide program



