Magnora Q2 Pretax Loss NOK 10 Million as Revenue Decreases

Autor: PLX AI
17.08.2021, 07:09  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Magnora Q2 EBITDA NOK -9.1 million.Q2 EBIT NOK -12 millionQ2 pretax profit NOK -10 millionOperating revenue in the second quarter 2021 was NOK 2.4 million, NOK 1.8 million lower than the previous quarterThe decrease in operating revenue …

  • (PLX AI) – Magnora Q2 EBITDA NOK -9.1 million.
  • Q2 EBIT NOK -12 million
  • Q2 pretax profit NOK -10 million
  • Operating revenue in the second quarter 2021 was NOK 2.4 million, NOK 1.8 million lower than the previous quarter
  • The decrease in operating revenue was mainly due to fewer off-loadings which resulted in lower license revenues from the Dana contract
