Magnora Q2 Pretax Loss NOK 10 Million as Revenue Decreases Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 07:09

(PLX AI) – Magnora Q2 EBITDA NOK -9.1 million.

Q2 EBIT NOK -12 million

Q2 pretax profit NOK -10 million

Operating revenue in the second quarter 2021 was NOK 2.4 million, NOK 1.8 million lower than the previous quarter

The decrease in operating revenue was mainly due to fewer off-loadings which resulted in lower license revenues from the Dana contract



