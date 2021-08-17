Magnora Q2 Pretax Loss NOK 10 Million as Revenue Decreases
(PLX AI) – Magnora Q2 EBITDA NOK -9.1 million.Q2 EBIT NOK -12 millionQ2 pretax profit NOK -10 millionOperating revenue in the second quarter 2021 was NOK 2.4 million, NOK 1.8 million lower than the previous quarterThe decrease in operating revenue …
- (PLX AI) – Magnora Q2 EBITDA NOK -9.1 million.
- Q2 EBIT NOK -12 million
- Q2 pretax profit NOK -10 million
- Operating revenue in the second quarter 2021 was NOK 2.4 million, NOK 1.8 million lower than the previous quarter
- The decrease in operating revenue was mainly due to fewer off-loadings which resulted in lower license revenues from the Dana contract
