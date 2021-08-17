Axactor Q2 EBITDA EUR 22.2 Million

(PLX AI) – Axactor Q2 EBIT EUR 19.8 million.Axactor Q2 total income EUR 65.9 million, up 130% from the same period last year (28.7 million)Improved collections and recovery rates as well as improved cost position within our core business areas have …

Axactor Q2 total income EUR 65.9 million, up 130% from the same period last year (28.7 million)

Improved collections and recovery rates as well as improved cost position within our core business areas have been the key progress drivers this quarter, CEO says




