Axactor Q2 EBITDA EUR 22.2 Million
(PLX AI) – Axactor Q2 EBIT EUR 19.8 million.Axactor Q2 total income EUR 65.9 million, up 130% from the same period last year (28.7 million)Improved collections and recovery rates as well as improved cost position within our core business areas have …
