DGAP-News zooplus AG: Half-year sales surpass one-billion-euro mark

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 07:30  |  18   |   |   

DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
zooplus AG: Half-year sales surpass one-billion-euro mark

17.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG: Half-year sales surpass one-billion-euro mark

  • Sales growth of 16% leads to sales of EUR 1bn in H1 2021
  • Loyal customer base continues to be the main growth driver: revenue retention rate up at 98% and Subscribe & Save increases sales contribution of active repeat sales to 54%
  • Gross margin stable at 30.5%
  • EBITDA of EUR 42.2 m results in an EBITDA margin of 4.2%
  • Full year performance expected to come in at the middle to upper end of FY 2021 guidance

Munich, August 17, 2021 - zooplus AG, Europe's leading online pet platform, continued its sustainable growth path in the first six month of 2021: The company increased total sales by 16% to EUR 1,002.2m (H1 2020: EUR 862.5m). zooplus' topline growth continues to be driven by the company's large and loyal customer base. The number of active repeat customers have grown to 5.4m as of June 30, 2021 (compared to 4.8m as of June 30, 2020) and the revenue retention rate was at 98% compared to 95% in the first half of 2020. With EUR 42.2 m, EBITDA was significantly above previous year (H1 2020: EUR 29.4 Mio.), resulting in an EBITDA-Margin of 4.2% (H1 2020: 3.4%).

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO: "The first half of 2021 has shown that increasing pet ownership as well as the growing trend towards online are here to stay across all major European markets. These trends are also accompanied by an increasing pet friendliness of both work and leisure environments, ongoing premiumization of food, pet care & accessories, and an increased digital mindset of pet parents. This is reflected in our sustainable growth trajectory in the first half of 2021 with sales exceeding the one-billion-euro mark for the first time in the company's history. Backed by our stable growth figures and the robust market, we are highly confident that we will achieve the mid- to upper end of our full year guidance."

