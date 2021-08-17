Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021

Continued increase in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) to EUR 26.5 million at the end of June 2021 (+27.4%)

Outlook with an ARR growth of more than 45% in FY 2021 confirmed

Nuremberg, Germany, 17 August 2021 - Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company providing a high-performance analytics database, gives a first update on its unaudited revenue performance in the first half year of 2021.



Good performance in H1 2021 with a total ARR increase to EUR 26.5 million despite some project postponements that led to temporary slowdown in Q2 2021 ARR growth rate.



Exasol reports solid growth in its key financial indicator, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), in the first half of 2021. At the end of the second quarter, the total ARR stood at EUR 26.5 million (preliminary and unaudited), an increase of 27.4% compared to the end of the first half of 2020. Reasons for the slowdown in ARR growth compared to Q1 are postponements of larger projects, which the company is confident will close in the course of the second half of 2021. Group revenues stood at EUR 13.1 million, reflecting an increase of 29.7% compared to the first half of 2020. The main driver is the increase in recurring revenues.

During the first six months of 2021, Exasol continued to win new customers. The company signed 11 deals in a variety of geographies including its key markets Germany, UK and the US, in the fields of financial services, retail and health care. The total customer base was at 202 by the end of H1 2021. Exasol has also extended its partner network in the reporting period, signing 13 additional partners to enhance its visibility and global reach.

"The second quarter was marked by some project delays which lead to a lower-than-expected ARR growth rate. However, we have a very strong new business pipeline, so we are confident we will reach our target of 45% growth on Annual Recurring Revenues, delivering more than EUR 35 million by the end of 2021," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol.