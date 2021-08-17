checkAd

DGAP-News Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 07:30  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021

17.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021

  • Continued increase in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) to EUR 26.5 million at the end of June 2021 (+27.4%)
  • Outlook with an ARR growth of more than 45% in FY 2021 confirmed

Nuremberg, Germany, 17 August 2021 - Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company providing a high-performance analytics database, gives a first update on its unaudited revenue performance in the first half year of 2021.

Good performance in H1 2021 with a total ARR increase to EUR 26.5 million despite some project postponements that led to temporary slowdown in Q2 2021 ARR growth rate.

Exasol reports solid growth in its key financial indicator, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), in the first half of 2021. At the end of the second quarter, the total ARR stood at EUR 26.5 million (preliminary and unaudited), an increase of 27.4% compared to the end of the first half of 2020. Reasons for the slowdown in ARR growth compared to Q1 are postponements of larger projects, which the company is confident will close in the course of the second half of 2021. Group revenues stood at EUR 13.1 million, reflecting an increase of 29.7% compared to the first half of 2020. The main driver is the increase in recurring revenues.

During the first six months of 2021, Exasol continued to win new customers. The company signed 11 deals in a variety of geographies including its key markets Germany, UK and the US, in the fields of financial services, retail and health care. The total customer base was at 202 by the end of H1 2021. Exasol has also extended its partner network in the reporting period, signing 13 additional partners to enhance its visibility and global reach.

"The second quarter was marked by some project delays which lead to a lower-than-expected ARR growth rate. However, we have a very strong new business pipeline, so we are confident we will reach our target of 45% growth on Annual Recurring Revenues, delivering more than EUR 35 million by the end of 2021," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol.

Seite 1 von 3
EXASOL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021 DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021 17.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exasol AG trading update for the first half of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Second-Generation mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CV2CoV, Demonstrates Improved Immune ...
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN THE UK FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Prognoseanpassung und strategische Neuausrichtung
DGAP-News: AKASOL eröffnet Gigafactory 1: Europas größte Fabrik für Nutzfahrzeug-Batteriesysteme
DGAP-Adhoc: Empfohlenes Barangebot für Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics Corporation - ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IM VEREINIGTEN ...
DGAP-News: MAX21 AG: BINECT AG - NEUER NAME IM HANDELSREGISTER EINGETRAGEN
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Exasol: Bahn-Auftrag bringt Aktie in eine interessante Lage
4investors | Kommentare
22.07.21DGAP-News: Die Deutsche Bahn setzt auf Exasol (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
22.07.21DGAP-News: Die Deutsche Bahn setzt auf Exasol
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21DGAP-News: Deutsche Bahn relies on Exasol
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten