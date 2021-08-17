Pandora launches new DKK 500 million share buyback programme

The Board of Directors of Pandora are today initiating a new share buyback programme, under which Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 500 million. The programme will commence on 18 August 2021 and conclude no later than 29 October 2021.

On 4 May 2021 Pandora initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 500 million, which was completed on 11 August 2021, cf. Company announcement no. 642.

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the Company´s share capital and meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is implemented in accordance with the safe harbour rules in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (market abuse regulation).

Pandora has appointed SEB as lead manager of the programme.

The programme will be implemented under the following framework:

The maximum total consideration for Pandora shares bought back in the period of the programme is DKK 500 million;

Under the current authorisation to acquire treasury shares, and thus applicable to the programme, Pandora can acquire up to 10% of the existing nominal share capital;

The maximum number of shares to be bought per daily market session will be the equivalent to 25% of the average daily volume of shares in the Company traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the preceding 20 business days;

The purchase price paid in connection with acquisition of treasury shares must not diverge from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition by more than 10%.

Pandora may terminate the programme at any time.

On a weekly basis, Pandora will announce transactions made under the programme.

