Ambu’s revenue increased organically by 7% in Q3 and 16% for the year to date mainly driven by new product launches in Visualization and uptake in elective procedures in Europe and North America. Full-year outlook as of 1 July 2021 is maintained.

“We continue our strong growth trajectory on the back of our innovation and commercial execution. I’m proud of how the organization is responding effectively to the continued COVID-19 market volatility and supply chain disruption. As we continue to roll out our pipeline, we will emerge as the leading single-use endoscopy player,” says Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu.