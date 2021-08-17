Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ambu Q3 Revenue, Organic Growth Slightly Above Estimates (PLX AI) – Ambu Q3 revenue DKK 973 million vs. estimate DKK 971 million.Q3 organic growth 7% vs. estimate 6.8%Ambu Sales of single-use endoscopes reached 386,000 units in the quarter and 1,135,000 units year to dateAmbu 1.5 version of the aScope …



