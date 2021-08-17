checkAd

Pandora Q2 Sales, Net Income Beat Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Pandora Q2 EBIT margin 25.2% in updated earnings report after preliminary release. Q2 net income DKK 992 million vs. estimate DKK 785 millionQ2 sales DKK 5,155 million vs. estimate DKK 4,861 millionGrowth is driven by the strategically …

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora Q2 EBIT margin 25.2% in updated earnings report after preliminary release.
  • Q2 net income DKK 992 million vs. estimate DKK 785 million
  • Q2 sales DKK 5,155 million vs. estimate DKK 4,861 million
  • Growth is driven by the strategically important US market. Continued underlying strong performance is further accelerated by the stimulus packages
  • Performance in China remains weak – first steps to reposition the brand will be taken during H2 2021
  • Online continued the strong performance in Q2 2021 with +132% organic growth vs. 2019
  • CEO says September CMD will present how Pandora will drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth, building on the vast untapped opportunities within existing business
  • Outlook unchanged from Aug. 6 preliminary release: organic growth of 16-18% (previously “above 12%”) and EBIT margin of 23-24% (previously “above 22%”)


