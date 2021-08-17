Zooplus H1 EBITDA Tops Estimates; Guides Middle to Upper End of FY Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 07:40 | 39 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 07:40 | (PLX AI) – Zooplus half year EBITDA EUR 42.2 million vs. estimate EUR 42 million.half year sales EUR 1,002 million vs. estimate EUR 1,011 millionhalf year EBITDA margin 4.2%Zooplus confirms its guidance for the full year, expected to be at the … (PLX AI) – Zooplus half year EBITDA EUR 42.2 million vs. estimate EUR 42 million.half year sales EUR 1,002 million vs. estimate EUR 1,011 millionhalf year EBITDA margin 4.2%Zooplus confirms its guidance for the full year, expected to be at the … (PLX AI) – Zooplus half year EBITDA EUR 42.2 million vs. estimate EUR 42 million.

half year sales EUR 1,002 million vs. estimate EUR 1,011 million

half year EBITDA margin 4.2%

Zooplus confirms its guidance for the full year, expected to be at the middle to upper end

Zooplus expects sales of between EUR 2.04bn to EUR 2.14bn for the full year 2021 and an EBITDA in the range of between EUR 40m to EUR 80m, leading to an EBITDA margin of 2% to 4%



