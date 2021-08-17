NKT Q2 EBIT EUR 17.5 Million; Confirms Outlook

(PLX AI) – NKT Outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 millionNKT Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 millionIn NKT Photonics, the organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% and the EBITDA margin is expected to be …

(PLX AI) – NKT Outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 millionNKT Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 millionIn NKT Photonics, the organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% and the EBITDA margin is expected to be … (PLX AI) – NKT Outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 million

NKT Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 million

In NKT Photonics, the organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% and the EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 6-8%

Q2 group revenue EUR 515.6 million

Q2 EBITDA EUR 42.4 million

Q2 EBIT EUR 17.5 million

No additional details given on strategic review for NKT Photonics NKT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



