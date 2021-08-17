NKT Q2 EBIT EUR 17.5 Million; Confirms Outlook
(PLX AI) – NKT Outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 millionNKT Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 millionIn NKT Photonics, the organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% and the EBITDA margin is expected to be …
- (PLX AI) – NKT Outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 million
- NKT Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 million
- In NKT Photonics, the organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% and the EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 6-8%
- Q2 group revenue EUR 515.6 million
- Q2 EBITDA EUR 42.4 million
- Q2 EBIT EUR 17.5 million
- No additional details given on strategic review for NKT Photonics
