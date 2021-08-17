ALSO reaches next milestone in Eastern European expansion

Following approval by the relevant authorities, ALSO completed the acquisition of the leading IT provider with operations in Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia-Herzegovina on 12. August 2021. This is yet another step in the successful pursuit of ALSO's MORE strategy, expanding into 13 new countries in Eastern Europe since 2015. Acquisitions are ranging from distribution specialists to Microsoft expert DAQUAS, the latest addition earlier this year. Including the three new countries, ALSO is now present in 16 Eastern European and 27 European countries in total.

The acquisition has been followed carefully by vendors, as it will enable them to scale their market presence with an experienced and trusted partner. At the same time, resellers are keen to benefit not only from the large portfolio, but also from new opportunities to grow and develop new business models, coming with the Solutions and Service business.



"Consistently following our MORE strategy, we have created an impressive track record in Eastern Europe. The next step is deploying ALSO's digital management systems at PIN Computers in order to boost operational excellence. There is an additional benefit for us in this acquisition: we already have been present in Serbia with a strong team of coders. Their development expertise in areas like cybersecurity and other digital platforms, the local sales expertise of the PIN employees and the business expertise of ALSO will create a powerhouse for our company," explains Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 27 countries in Europe and in a total of 93 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 110 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.





About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

