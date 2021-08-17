Freight EBITDA up DKK 400m

Significant recovery from 2020-lockdowns

EBITDA for Mediterranean route network improved DKK 191m

ESG-reporting expanded





OUTLOOK 2021, UNCHANGED

EBITDA of DKK 3.2-3.6bn

Revenue growth of 20-25%

No passenger recovery from 2020 expected in 2021





“Our freight activities delivered strong results in Q2, also compared to 2019. Not least the Mediterranean route network continues to do well. We look forward to welcoming passengers back once travel restrictions are eased and uncertainty reduced,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.





KEY FIGURES

2021 2020 2020-21 2019-20 2020 DKK m Q2 Q2 Ch. % LTM LTM Ch. % FY Revenue 4,213 2,798 50.6 15,340 15,092 1.6 13,971 EBITDA before special items 897 507 77.0 3,263 3,083 5.8 2,732 EBIT before special items 394 48



n.a. 1,349 1,156 16.7 858 Profit before tax and special items 315 -32 n.a. 1,035 893 15.8 583 Profit before tax 328 11 n.a. 878 878 0.0 466





Revenue increased DKK 1.4bn or 51% to DKK 4.2bn following lockdowns in Q2 2020. The growth was driven almost entirely by the freight activities, i.e. freight ferry and logistics, as passenger activities remained negatively impacted by tight travel restrictions in the quarter.

Freight EBITDA before special items increased DKK 400m or 71% to DKK 961m driven mainly by the Mediterranean, North Sea and Channel business units. The passenger EBITDA improved DKK 4m to DKK -70m. Total EBITDA increased 77% to DKK 897m compared to 2020.

Both freight and passenger earnings were significantly negatively impacted by lockdowns in Q2 2020. Compared to Q2 2019, a normal operating year, the freight EBITDA was up DKK 268m or 38% while the passenger EBITDA was down DKK 369m.





Outlook 2021

The outlook for freight activities remains positive while passenger travel is picking up slower than expected. Consolidation of earnings from the HSF Logistics Group is now expected in September 2021. Revenue is still expected to grow 20-25%. The range for EBITDA before special items is unchanged DKK 3.2-3.6bn (2020: DKK 2.7bn) compared to the upgrade on 23 April 2021.

The outlook is detailed on page 9 in the full report.

Read the Q2 2021 Interim Report here:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/reports-and-presentations/q2-r ...





17 August 2021. Conference call today at 10.00am CET

Access code: 553848736# Phone numbers to the call: DK +45 35445577, US +1 631 913 1422, UK +44 333 300 0804





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications: +45 31 40 34 46





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment