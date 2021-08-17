checkAd

Cottages are now built for families with children – old summer cottage traditions making a comeback, simplicity brings tranquility and closeness to nature 

Press release Honkarakenne Ltd 17 August 2021 at 9 am

Cottages are now built for families with children – old summer cottage traditions making a comeback, simplicity brings tranquility and closeness to nature 

The current boom in summer cottages reveals a new development: increasingly often, buyers are young families with children. People in their thirties and forties are now yearning for the summers and sauna cottage of their childhood. Rather than the latest conveniences, what they value in summer cottage living is togetherness and sustainability. Cost-efficient summer cottages only have the bare necessities, nothing more. This is because it’s considered a luxury in itself to relax in amidst nature. Honkarakenne responds to this demand with our new summer cottage collection.

“Our cottage is beautifully simple,” says interior design influencer Annika Meder-Liikanen, who writes the Vihreä talo (“green house”) blog. Her family’s summer cottage is currently being built by a lake in southern Savo where she spent many summers as a child. Meder-Liikanen, who studies architecture at Aalto University in Helsinki, designed the cottage with Honkarakenne architects. The 57 m2 Rantama is one of Honka’s new autumn models.  


For inspiration for Rantama, Meder-Liikanen looked back to the 1960s and 1970s, which were golden decades for summer cottages. She was particularly inspired by Kaija and Heikki Siren’s minimalistic cottages and the sauna designed by Reima Pietilä for the 1958 Brussels World’s Fair.“Rantama’s nostalgic feel comes from them, from a time when summer cabins were simpler. What little space is available is saved for the living space, which also includes the kitchenette. The sleeping area is very compact, with no space for anything else.” 


Looking at the cabin from outside, you can sense the spirit 1970s in the low structure and the gently sloping gable roof, small windows, eaves extending over the terrace and the extended cross-corners. The ends of the logs are visible in the traditional way in the cross-corners.“The Sirens and Pietilä made excellent use of cross-corners, which is part of traditional log construction. It also provides some visual cover if there are neighbouring cottages nearby,” says Meder-Liikanen.

