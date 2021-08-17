Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with Intranasally Administered Foralumab, Its Proprietary Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Patients in Brazil

Nasally administered Foralumab, once a day for 10 consecutive days, was well-tolerated and produced significant reduction in lung inflammation as assessed by computerized tomography (CT) scanning

This anti-inflammatory effect of treatment was strongly supported by a reduction in serum levels of pro-inflammatory biomarkers Interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-18 and C-reactive protein (CRP)

As a next step, Tiziana will be shortly initiating a Phase 2 Proof-of-concept study in Brazil to evaluate safety, tolerability, and efficacy of intranasal Foralumab in a larger number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19



NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, announces publication of a scientific article in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Immunology titled "Nasal Administration of Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody (Foralumab) Reduces Lung Inﬂammation and Blood Inﬂammatory Biomarkers in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Patients: A Pilot Study"(1). The study was completed in collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School (Boston, USA) and INTRIALS, a full-service Latin American CRO based in São Paulo, Brazil. The aim of the study was to assess safety of intranasal Foralumab and evaluate its potential benefits in treating immune hyperactivity and lung inflammation in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who were outpatients at the Santa Casa de Misericordia de Santos Hospital in Brazil. Thirty-nine patients were randomized into three cohorts: no Foralumab treatment (control), nasal Foralumab (100 ug) + Dexamethasone (6 mg orally on days 1-3), and nasal Foralumab (100 ug) alone administered for 10 consecutive days. All arms were allowed to continue standard of care medications. To view the online publication, please click here:

http://journal.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fimmu.2021.709861/full? ...

Clinical Data

Treatment with Foralumab was well-tolerated, and all patients completed the study. No serious adverse events were observed. Eleven patients (28%) experienced an adverse event, including headache (n=4), burning in the nostril (n=1), retrosternal pain (n=2), pustular lesions and itching in cervical area (n=1), dysuria (n=1), tachycardia associated with anxiety (n=1), and insomnia (n=1). Treatment with Foralumab resulted in significant reduction in lung inflammation. The CT scan of the lungs obtained prior to the start of treatment and at study completion revealed a marked improvement in clearance of lung infiltrates, predominantly in patients receiving Foralumab alone as compared to patients in the control cohort. The CT scanning data strongly correlated with significant reduction in levels of inflammatory markers, such as IL-6 levels (69%; p=0.031) and CRP (85%; p=0.032) at day 10.