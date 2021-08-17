Oxurion NV - Publication of Positive Phase 1 Clinical Data evaluating THR-687 for Treatment of DME in Ophthalmology Science, the American Academy of Ophthalmology Journal

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – August 17, 2021 – 08.00 AM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, announces that the positive Phase 1 study of THR-687, a novel, highly potent integrin agonist for the treatment of DME has just been published in Ophthalmology Science, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The multicenter, dose escalation study was designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of three dose levels of THR-687 (0.4, 1.0 or 2.5mg) in subjects with center-involved DME following a single intravitreal injection.

As reported from the top line data in 2020, a single injection of THR-687 was safe and well tolerated, showing a very encouraging efficacy signal as measured by a rapid gain in BCVA with three months durability and a decrease in CST up to one month following the injection.

A clear dose response was seen with the greatest positive effect on BCVA and Central Subfield Thickness (CST) with the highest dose of THR-687. For this highest dose, a mean BCVA Improvement of 11 letters was noted at Day 14, with a peak improvement of 12.5 letters at Month 3. Similarly, a peak mean CST decrease of 106 µm was observed at Day 14 with the highest dose of THR-687.

THR-687 will next be investigated in the INTEGRAL Phase 2 study, a randomized, multicenter trial in DME. This is the first trial in which multiple intravitreal injections of THR-687 will be administered in humans. The two-part study will assess different dose levels of multiple THR-687 injections (Part A) and then go on to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the selected dose of THR-687 versus aflibercept (the current standard of care) for the treatment of DME (Part B).

The dose selection decision, following Part A, is anticipated in the first half of 2022 and top line data from Part B is expected in the second half of 2023.



Tom Graney, CFA, CEO of Oxurion comments, “I am pleased that the significance of the Phase 1 THR-687 data has been recognised by its publication in the prestigious American Academy of Ophthalmology journal. The highly promising results from just a single dose of THR-687 have warranted the planning of the Phase 2 study which just opened enrolment of patients. There remains a significant unmet medical need in DME and THR-687 has the potential to be a transformative first line therapy for the many patients suffering from this serious condition. We would like to thank the patients for their participation in the Phase 1 study as well as the world-class investigators that worked on the trial and the publication.”