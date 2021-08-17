checkAd

Oxurion NV - Publication of Positive Phase 1 Clinical Data evaluating THR-687 for Treatment of DME in Ophthalmology Science, the American Academy of Ophthalmology Journal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 08:00  |  44   |   |   

THR-687 is a potent pan-RGD integrin antagonist holding potential as next generation first line therapy for DME, wet AMD and RVO

Phase 2 Clinical Study THR-687 in DME currently recruiting patients

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – August 17, 2021 – 08.00 AM CET -  Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, announces that the positive Phase 1 study of THR-687, a novel, highly potent integrin agonist for the treatment of DME has just been published in Ophthalmology Science, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The multicenter, dose escalation study was designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of three dose levels of THR-687 (0.4, 1.0 or 2.5mg) in subjects with center-involved DME following a single intravitreal injection.

As reported from the top line data in 2020, a single injection of THR-687 was safe and well tolerated, showing a very encouraging efficacy signal as measured by a rapid gain in BCVA with three months durability and a decrease in CST up to one month following the injection.

A clear dose response was seen with the greatest positive effect on BCVA and Central Subfield Thickness (CST) with the highest dose of THR-687. For this highest dose, a mean BCVA Improvement of 11 letters was noted at Day 14, with a peak improvement of 12.5 letters at Month 3. Similarly, a peak mean CST decrease of 106 µm was observed at Day 14 with the highest dose of THR-687.

THR-687 will next be investigated in the INTEGRAL Phase 2 study, a randomized, multicenter trial in DME. This is the first trial in which multiple intravitreal injections of THR-687 will be administered in humans. The two-part study will assess different dose levels of multiple THR-687 injections (Part A) and then go on to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the selected dose of THR-687 versus aflibercept (the current standard of care) for the treatment of DME (Part B).

The dose selection decision, following Part A, is anticipated in the first half of 2022 and top line data from Part B is expected in the second half of 2023.
  
Tom Graney, CFA, CEO of Oxurion comments, “I am pleased that the significance of the Phase 1 THR-687 data has been recognised by its publication in the prestigious American Academy of Ophthalmology journal. The highly promising results from just a single dose of THR-687 have warranted the planning of the Phase 2 study which just opened enrolment of patients. There remains a significant unmet medical need in DME and THR-687 has the potential to be a transformative first line therapy for the many patients suffering from this serious condition. We would like to thank the patients for their participation in the Phase 1 study as well as the world-class investigators that worked on the trial and the publication.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxurion NV - Publication of Positive Phase 1 Clinical Data evaluating THR-687 for Treatment of DME in Ophthalmology Science, the American Academy of Ophthalmology Journal THR-687 is a potent pan-RGD integrin antagonist holding potential as next generation first line therapy for DME, wet AMD and RVO Phase 2 Clinical Study THR-687 in DME currently recruiting patients Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Water Ways Receives a $CAD900,000 New Project in Vietnam
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board