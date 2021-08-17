DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MorphoSys' Partner Incyte Announced Development and Commercialization Agreement with InnoCare for Tafasitamab in Greater China 17.08.2021 / 08:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Planegg/Munich, Germany - August 17, 2021 - MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that Incyte, its development and commercialization partner for tafasitamab, entered into a collaboration and license agreement with a subsidiary of InnoCare for tafasitamab in Greater China. Under the terms of the agreement, InnoCare will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize tafasitamab, a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, in hematology-oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize MorphoSys' proprietary anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab globally. MorphoSys and Incyte co-commercialize tafasitamab in the U.S., and Incyte holds the development and commercialization rights for tafasitamab outside the U.S. MorphoSys will receive tiered royalties on ex-U.S. net sales.

About Tafasitamab

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb(R) engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).

Monjuvi(R)(tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).