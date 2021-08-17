checkAd

Interim Financial Report H1 2021

  • Earnings per share DKK 22.2 (H1 2020: DKK 0.0)
  • Core income: DKK 4,364m (H1 2020: DKK 3,853m)
  • Core expenses: DKK 2,342m (H1 2020: DKK 2,510m)
  • Impairment charges: DKK -37m (H1 2020: DKK 1,011m)
  • Pre-tax profit of DKK 2,163m, corresponding to a pre-tax return on equity of 12.2% p.a. (H1 2020: DKK 105m and 0.1% p.a.)
  • Net profit amounted to DKK 1,685m, corresponding to a return on equity of 9.4% p.a. (H1 2020: DKK 82m and 0.0%)
  • Capital ratio 23.0%, of which common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 18.1% (H1 2020: 22.2 and 17.3, respectively)
  • Jyske Bank anticipates earnings per share at DKK 34-38 in 2021
  • Jyske Bank will launch a new share buy repurchase programme of up to DKK 1bn, running from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022 at the latest
  • MSCI has raised the ESG rating of Jyske Bank from A to the highest possible rating AAA.

Summary

”In the first half of 2021, Jyske Bank delivered higher earnings per share than in full-year 2020. Despite comprehensive COVID-19 restrictions in the Danish society the organisation managed to handle a high level of activity in the housing, car and capital markets. Whereas a high level of activity and favourable financial markets contributed to higher income, productivity improvements and tight cost management also resulted in a reduction of costs. Moreover, credit quality remains solid with a very low level of write-offs, and the common equity tier 1 ratio is at its highest-ever level. This supports the basis of initiating a new share repurchase programme. So far, the positive trend has paved the way for three upgrades of earnings expectations for 2021, which have in aggregate increased by nearly one third from the starting point. Adding to the positive trend, MSCI has raised Jyske Bank’s ESG rating from A to the highest possible rating AAA. Only 3% of banks rated by MSCI have a AAA rating,” says Anders Dam, Managing Director and CEO.

Following a period of comprehensive COVID-19 restrictions, the Danish society this spring realised a considerable improvement in employment, and the activity in the housing market is still at a high level. Economic activity is approaching the same level as before the pandemic set in, supported by the continued vaccine rollout and a global industrial upswing. This paves the way for positive growth prospects for the Danish economy.

