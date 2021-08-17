checkAd

Claus E. Petersen resigning as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vestjysk Bank A/S

Claus E. Petersen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vestjysk Bank, has decided to resign from his position with the bank. Mr Petersen will leave the bank effective on 31 December 2021. Claus E. Petersen began his career with Sparekassen SDS, which later became Unibank. Later, he joined Jelling Sparekasse, which subsequently merged with Den Jyske Sparekasse. As CEO of Den Jyske Sparekasse, Mr Petersen contributed to completing the merger with Vestjysk Bank.

The Board of Directors has decided to allocate Mr Petersen’s duties to the remaining members of the Executive Board: Jan Ulsø Madsen, Chief Executive Officer, Michael N. Petersen, Managing Director, and Torben Sørensen, Managing Director, all of whom will make up the Executive Board of Vestjysk Bank going forward.

Enquiries

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Kim Duus, Chairman of the Board of Directors, on tel. (+45) 20 20 50 90.


Vestjysk Bank A/S


 Kim Duus                                          Jan Ulsø Madsen
Chairman                                          CEO


Vestjysk Bank A/S
Industrivej Syd 13C
7400 Herning
Tel. (+45) 96 63 20 00

CVR-nr. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk





