Vestjysk Bank’s Half-Year Report 2021

H1 2021 highlights



Vestjysk Bank reported profit after tax of DKK 724 million in H1 2021. As described in the Q1 interim report 2021, the performance was strongly affected by non-recurring income and costs in connection with the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse in January 2021. Adjusted for non-recurring items from that event, the profit after tax for H1 amounted to DKK 300 million, which is highly satisfactory.

The synergies gradually achieved from the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse continued to contribute to the positive development.