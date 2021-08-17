Vestjysk Bank’s Half-Year Report 2021
H1 2021 highlights
Vestjysk Bank reported profit after tax of DKK 724 million in H1 2021. As described in the Q1 interim report 2021, the performance was strongly affected by non-recurring income and costs in connection with the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse in January 2021. Adjusted for non-recurring items from that event, the profit after tax for H1 amounted to DKK 300 million, which is highly satisfactory.
The synergies gradually achieved from the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse continued to contribute to the positive development.
The Bank made net impairment reversals during the period. The reversals were driven by an overall improvement in the credit portfolio in the segments ‘other sectors’ and ‘retail customers’. The reversals thus reflect the positive developments in the Danish economy despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Impairment allowances during the period were not affected to any significant extent by the pandemic, Brexit or the outbreak of African swine fever in Germany, but the Bank is keeping a close eye on developments, and management maintains the impairment provision for economic uncertainty at DKK 258 million, equal to 2% of the Bank’s net lending.
The highlights below were calculated after adjustment for non-recurring items resulting from the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse, and the comparative figures are for Q1 2021 as they represent post-merger figures.
- Profit after tax of DKK 300 million (Q1 2021: DKK 95 million).
- Return on equity of 12.8% p.a. after tax (Q1 2021: 8.4%).
- Core income of DKK 753 million (Q1 2021: DKK 364 million).
- Market value adjustments of DKK 44 million (Q1 2021: DKK 32 million).
- Cost ratio of 63.9% (Q1 2021: 65.5%).
- Core earnings before impairment allowances of DKK 272 million (Q1 2021: DKK 126 million).
- Net reversals of impairment of loans and receivables, etc. of DKK 34 million (Q1 2021: impairment of DKK 22 million).
- The Bank’s total capital ratio was 21.9% (Q1 2021: 21.1%). The capital requirements totalled 13.0% (Q1 2021: 13.1%), consisting of an individual solvency need of 10.5% and a capital conservation buffer of 2.5%. The excess cover was 8.9 percentage points (Q1 2021: 8.0 percentage points).
- The Bank’s MREL capital ratio was 23.5% (Q1 2021: 21.9%). The MREL capital requirement is 12.4% (Q1 2021: 12.5%). To this should be added the combined capital buffer requirement of 2.5%. The excess cover was 8.6 percentage points (Q1 2021: 6.9 percentage points).
Merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse
0 Kommentare