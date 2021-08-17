Jyske Bank H1 Pretax Tops Estimates; Starts New DKK 1 Billion Share Buyback
- (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank half year pretax profit DKK 2,163 million vs. estimate DKK 2,134 million.
- CET1 capital ratio 18.1%
- Outlook FY EPS DKK 34-38
- Outlook FY pretax profit DKK 3,300-3,700 million
- Outlook FY profit after tax DKK 2,600-2,900 million
- Jyske Bank new share buy repurchase programme of up to DKK 1bn
- H1 net interest income DKK 2,454 million vs. estimate DKK 2,462 million
- H1 net fee & commission income DKK 1,085 million vs. estimate DKK 1,102 million
- Says business volumes are expected to be affected by higher bank loans and falling deposits. To some extent, this is expected due to the corporate clients’ payment of deferred VAT and taxes as well as pent-up investment demand. Mortgage loans are also expected to increase
- Says core income is expected to be at a higher level in 2021 relative to 2020
- Says endeavors will be made to reduce core expenses compared to 2020
- Loan impairment charges are expected to be around zero in 2021
