checkAd

Alzecure Gives Live Streamed Strategy Update on Alzheimer’s Disease and NeuroreStore on September 1

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 08:20  |  30   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous …

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that it will give a live streamed update focusing on its project platform NeuroRestore and Alzheimer's disease on September 1 at 09:00 CEST. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and discussion led by Fredrik Thor, analyst at Redeye.

Martin Jönsson, CEO at AlzeCure, together with Johan Sandin, CSO, and Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research, will present the NeuroRestore platform and the clinical development plan for the company's leading drug candidate ACD856. In addition, Professor Maria Eriksdotter, M.D., PhD, at the Karolinska Institute, will give her view on the neurotrophins BDNF / NGF and potential link to and therapeutic role in Alzheimer's disease.

Watch the livestream on September 1 at 09:00 CEST via:
https://www.redeye.se/events/816325/strategy-update-alzecure-pharma-2

More information and registration:
https://www.lyyti.in/Strategy_Update_AlzeCure_Pharma_4394

The presentation will be held in English.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is extremely limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure® aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development to early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se , is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

Attachments

AlzeCure gives live streamed strategy update on Alzheimer's disease and NeuroRestore on September 1

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660083/Alzecure-Gives-Live-Streamed-Strateg ...

AlzeCure Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alzecure Gives Live Streamed Strategy Update on Alzheimer’s Disease and NeuroreStore on September 1 STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21AlzeCure to Present Abstract at ECNP Conference on NeuroRestore Project's Potential in Depression
Accesswire | Analysen