Correction Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, H1 2021

Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, H1 2021

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

                                                                                                                 17 August 2021
                                                                                                                 Announcement No. 77/2021

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, H1 2021

On August 17, 2021 the Board of Directors has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, H1 2021.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Interim Financial report of Jyske Realkredit, H1 2021.pdf

 

Attachment





