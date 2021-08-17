Correction Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, H1 2021
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
17 August 2021
Announcement No. 77/2021
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, H1 2021
On August 17, 2021 the Board of Directors has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, H1 2021.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk
Web: jyskerealkredit.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
