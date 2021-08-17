checkAd

MorphoSys' Partner Incyte Announced Development and Commercialization Agreement with InnoCare for Tafasitamab in Greater China

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 08:30  |  41   |   |   

PLANEGG and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) announced today that Incyte, its development and commercialization partner for tafasitamab, entered into a collaboration and license agreement with a …

PLANEGG and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) announced today that Incyte, its development and commercialization partner for tafasitamab, entered into a collaboration and license agreement with a subsidiary of InnoCare for tafasitamab in Greater China. Under the terms of the agreement, InnoCare will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize tafasitamab, a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, in hematology-oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize MorphoSys' proprietary anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab globally. MorphoSys and Incyte co-commercialize tafasitamab in the U.S., and Incyte holds the development and commercialization rights for tafasitamab outside the U.S. MorphoSys will receive tiered royalties on ex-U.S. net sales.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morphosys AG!
Short
Basispreis 47,22€
Hebel 13,54
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 41,99€
Hebel 13,15
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Tafasitamab 
Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb (R) engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).

Monjuvi (R) (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to further develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally. Monjuvi (R) is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

In June 2021, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorization of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide, followed by tafasitamab monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). The CHMP opinion is currently being reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to grant marketing authorization for medicinal products in the European Union (EU).

Seite 1 von 3
Morphosys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MORPHOSYS -Schwellenmitteilungen-Tabelle / Analysten-Tabelle / Charts

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MorphoSys' Partner Incyte Announced Development and Commercialization Agreement with InnoCare for Tafasitamab in Greater China PLANEGG and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) announced today that Incyte, its development and commercialization partner for tafasitamab, entered into a collaboration and license agreement with a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:07 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab in der Region China bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:07 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte Announced Development and Commercialization Agreement with InnoCare for Tafasitamab in Greater China
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab, Qiagen (QIA) behauptet
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Morphosys Aktie: Experten senken Kursziel - trotzdem Kaufempfehlung
4investors | Kommentare
13.08.21Aktien - Adler Group, Cliq Digital, freenet, Klöckner & Co, Morphosys und Co.: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
12.08.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Evotec (EVT) fest, Biontech (22UA) erholt
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: MorphoSys AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
11.08.21ROUNDUP 2: Evotec bestätigt Prognose - Investitionen belasten Ergebnis
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21ROUNDUP: Investitionen drücken auf das Evotec-Ergebnis - Prognose bestätigt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Biotech Report: Biotest und Evotec (EVT) behauptet, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten