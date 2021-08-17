INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund’s Eco Baltia completes acquisition for majority stake in Ecoservice

Stake was acquired from BaltCap Private Equity Fund II. Financing for the transaction in the amount of above €20mn was provided by Luminor, the third-largest provider of financial services in the Baltics.

The Baltics’ biggest environmental and waste management group Eco Baltia, backed by a private capital investor, INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), has bought 85% of the shares of Ecoservice, a leading environmental management company in Lithuania, thus strengthening its position in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe.

This deal further strengthens Eco Baltia’s market-leading position in the region more broadly with combined annual revenues of Eco Baltia and Ecoservice anticipated to reach €124mn with an EBITDA of €24mn for 2021.

Māris Simanovičs, Board Chairman of Eco Baltia, commented:

“This deal represents one of the most significant achievements in the history of Eco Baltia. Having partnered with such a major player in the market like Ecoservice, we can now plan for an even more rapid growth trajectory for our business as we aim to deliver the best quality services possible for our clients in Latvia and Lithuania respectively. Working with Ecoservice will also significantly enhance our waste collection and sorting capabilities, ultimately resulting in more recyclable raw materials being sent for processing. This deal is therefore an important step not only for us, but also for our circular economy and industry on a truly national level.”

Vytautas Plunksnis, INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund Partner and Eco Baltia Supervisory Board Chairman, commented: “The merger of these companies creates real momentum in the development of the environmental management and recycling sector for the Baltic region. It will facilitate the creation of powerful regional champions that are attractive to both strategic partners and financial investors. The long-term goal of Eco Baltia is to expand its recycling capacity, and this deal is a way of achieving this aim in a shorter timeframe. We look forward to updating the market with new developments and deal flow in the environmental management and recycling spaces in due course.”