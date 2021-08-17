checkAd

Aino Health AB (publ) Aino Health interim report January-June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 08:30  |  29   |   |   

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

A continued focus on Sweden, SaaS subscriptions increase, Largest ever investment in sales and marketing

April – June 2021

  • Net sales were KSEK 5,976 (5,744)
  • Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3,012 (-4,565)
  • The operating result was KSEK -2,776 (-4,251)
  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.3)   

January – June 2021

  • Net sales were KSEK 11,746 (11,829)
  • Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -6,582 (-8,135)
  • The operating result was KSEK -6,130 (-9,239)
  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.2 (-0.5)

At the end of Q2 2021, the company had about MSEK 2.1 in accounts receivable from result-based contracts, accrued during Q42018–Q42020, of which SEK 2 million have been recognised as revenue during Q4 2019 and Q4 2020.

 

During the past quarter, we have had a continued focus on sales, which has resulted in a growing sales pipeline.

Systematic investment for growth
To further focus on sales, we performed a directed new share issue during the quarter and initiated a partnership with Megadeals International AB, who will be working with us going forward to support our sales.

We have signed a new contract regarding our SaaS solution Health Manager with Adecco Sweden AB, for a pilot project extending over six months and encompassing 900 users. After the initial project, there is an option for extension and increasing the number of users.

Expanded offer
On the partner side, we have expanded our ecosystem through a contract with the Swedish health tech company Zebrain, who offers online coaching. Thus, we have expanded our offer to encompass coaching services online. It is our ambition to offer our clients a platform and an ecosystem that covers all the needs related to caring for employees’ health, commitment, and sick leave. This partnership is one step in that direction, making things easier for our clients.

As regards the company’s cash flow, its status is as planned.

SaaS subscriptions continue to increase
As of June 30, we have 53,000 subscribers.

Jyrki Eklund
CEO and President
Aino Health AB

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on August 17, 2021.

 

For more information:
Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com. Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).
For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/en.

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aino Health AB (publ) Aino Health interim report January-June 2021 This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail. A continued focus on Sweden, SaaS subscriptions increase, Largest ever investment in sales and marketing April – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Water Ways Receives a $CAD900,000 New Project in Vietnam
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board