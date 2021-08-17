checkAd

Altera Infrastructure GP L.L.C. Announces Expiration of Early Participation Deadline for Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP L.L.C., the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (“Altera” or the “Partnership”), today announced the expiration of the Early Tender Time (as defined in the Offering Memorandum (as defined below)) as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 16, 2021, for the offer (the “Exchange Offer”) by Altera Infrastructure Holdings L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership (“Holdings”), to exchange the 8.50% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Old Notes”) issued by the Partnership and Altera Infrastructure Finance Corp. (“Finco” and, together with the Partnership, the “Old Notes Issuers”) for newly issued 8.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (“New Cash Pay Notes”) or 11.50% Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2026 (the “New PIK Notes” and, together with the New Cash Pay Notes, the “New Notes”) issued by Holdings.

Eligible Holders who validly tendered their Old Notes prior to the Early Tender Time will be eligible to receive $950 principal amount of New Notes and a consent fee of $50 principal amount of New Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes tendered and accepted for exchange. Eligible Holders who validly tender following the Early Tender Time and on or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 25, 2021 will not be eligible to receive a consent fee and will only receive $950 principal amount of New Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes tendered and accepted for exchange. Eligible Holders whose New Notes are accepted by Holdings pursuant to the Exchange Offer will also be eligible to receive cash paid by the Partnership in an amount equal to accrued and unpaid interest on their Old Notes accepted, up to, but not including, the date of payment of the applicable consideration (the “Settlement Date”). We currently expect the Settlement Date to be August 27, 2021.

Eligible Holders who have participated in the Exchange Offer have also given their consents to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Old Notes, dated as of July 2, 2018 (the “Old Notes Indenture”), by and among the Old Notes Issuers and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain of the default provisions contained in the Old Notes Indenture.

