EQS Group establishes Austrian subsidiary

Customers in Austria will from now on be served by the EQS team in Vienna

Servus Vienna! EQS Group AG is coming to the Austrian capital, thus continuing its strong expansion in Europe. The establishment of a new subsidiary in Vienna comes following the opening of new offices in Milan and Madrid earlier this year.

Compliance and Investor Relations customers who were previously serviced by EQS' headquarters in Munich will now, in addition to all new Austrian customers, have a local contact at the company's new office in Spittelberg. Existing customers and partners of new EQS subsidiary Business Keeper will however still be supported by their current contacts. Together with Business Keeper, the pioneer for compliance software in Europe, EQS is the leading cloud provider for whistleblowing systems in Austria.

"We are delighted that we are now located even closer to our Austrian customers - especially as the EU Whistleblowing Directive will soon be coming into force. The EQS team in Vienna will not only support customers in complying with this new regulation and with other compliance matters, but also as before with efficient and secure investor communication," explains Marcus Sultzer, Member of the Management Board of EQS Group. In addition to tools which digitalize compliance management, the EQS Team Austria offers the EQS IR COCKPIT for listed companies, the first platform that brings together and aligns reporting obligations, investor data, contact management and news distribution in one tool.

There is currently a particularly high demand for digital whistleblowing software due to the EU Whistleblowing Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/1937) which requires companies and organisations with 250 or more employees to introduce an internal reporting channel by December 17, 2021. Also affected by the new law are public bodies and institutions as well as cities and municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants. From the end of 2023, the obligation will also apply to companies with 50 or more employees.

EQS Group serves three quarters of all companies from the ATX, Austria's leading stock index, including OMV, Erste Group Bank and Voestalpine. Numerous non-listed companies, public institutions and organizations also use EQS' cloud solutions; including TÜV Austria, the City of Vienna and the Federal Ministry of Justice (BMJ).

Watch our office opening video: https://youtu.be/swXrWIrGx9w

Contact

Lukas Reiter, Country Manager Investor Relations

lukas.reiter@eqs.com

Mirco Schmidt, Country Manager Compliance

mirco.schmidt@eqs.com

EQS Group GmbH

Siebensterngasse 31/8

1070 Vienna Austria

Tel.: +43 1 4170480

austria@eqs.com

