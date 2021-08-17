checkAd

DGAP-News EQS Group establishes Austrian subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 09:00  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EQS Group establishes Austrian subsidiary

17.08.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group establishes Austrian subsidiary

Customers in Austria will from now on be served by the EQS team in Vienna

Servus Vienna! EQS Group AG is coming to the Austrian capital, thus continuing its strong expansion in Europe. The establishment of a new subsidiary in Vienna comes following the opening of new offices in Milan and Madrid earlier this year.

Compliance and Investor Relations customers who were previously serviced by EQS' headquarters in Munich will now, in addition to all new Austrian customers, have a local contact at the company's new office in Spittelberg. Existing customers and partners of new EQS subsidiary Business Keeper will however still be supported by their current contacts. Together with Business Keeper, the pioneer for compliance software in Europe, EQS is the leading cloud provider for whistleblowing systems in Austria.

"We are delighted that we are now located even closer to our Austrian customers - especially as the EU Whistleblowing Directive will soon be coming into force. The EQS team in Vienna will not only support customers in complying with this new regulation and with other compliance matters, but also as before with efficient and secure investor communication," explains Marcus Sultzer, Member of the Management Board of EQS Group. In addition to tools which digitalize compliance management, the EQS Team Austria offers the EQS IR COCKPIT for listed companies, the first platform that brings together and aligns reporting obligations, investor data, contact management and news distribution in one tool.

There is currently a particularly high demand for digital whistleblowing software due to the EU Whistleblowing Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/1937) which requires companies and organisations with 250 or more employees to introduce an internal reporting channel by December 17, 2021. Also affected by the new law are public bodies and institutions as well as cities and municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants. From the end of 2023, the obligation will also apply to companies with 50 or more employees.

EQS Group serves three quarters of all companies from the ATX, Austria's leading stock index, including OMV, Erste Group Bank and Voestalpine. Numerous non-listed companies, public institutions and organizations also use EQS' cloud solutions; including TÜV Austria, the City of Vienna and the Federal Ministry of Justice (BMJ).

Watch our office opening video: https://youtu.be/swXrWIrGx9w

Contact

Lukas Reiter, Country Manager Investor Relations

lukas.reiter@eqs.com

 

Mirco Schmidt, Country Manager Compliance

mirco.schmidt@eqs.com

 

EQS Group GmbH

Siebensterngasse 31/8

1070 Vienna Austria

Tel.: +43 1 4170480

austria@eqs.com


17.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1226869  17.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226869&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEQS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Equitystory eine sehr interesante Aktie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EQS Group establishes Austrian subsidiary DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EQS Group establishes Austrian subsidiary 17.08.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EQS Group establishes Austrian subsidiary Customers in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Second-Generation mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CV2CoV, Demonstrates Improved Immune ...
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN THE UK FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Prognoseanpassung und strategische Neuausrichtung
DGAP-News: AKASOL eröffnet Gigafactory 1: Europas größte Fabrik für Nutzfahrzeug-Batteriesysteme
DGAP-Adhoc: Empfohlenes Barangebot für Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics Corporation - ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx continues its successful performance in 2020/2021 with the ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: EQS Group gründet österreichische Tochtergesellschaft
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21EQS Group: Investitionen belasten Ergebnis temporär
4investors | Kommentare
13.08.21DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on a strong growth path in HY1 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21DGAP-News: EQS Group AG auf starkem Wachstumskurs im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: 'Future of Compliance': EQS Group erwartet mehr als 5.000 Teilnehmer zur 2. European Compliance and Ethics Conference im virtuellen Konferenzsaal (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
11.08.21DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: 'Future of Compliance': EQS Group erwartet mehr als 5.000 Teilnehmer zur 2. European Compliance and Ethics Conference im virtuellen Konferenzsaal
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: 'Future of Compliance': EQS Group expects more than 5,000 participants at 2nd virtual European Compliance and Ethics Conference
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten