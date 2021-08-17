checkAd

ASTRO Gaming Partners With Timbuk2; Reveals New Bag Collection Designed for Gamers

ASTRO Gaming, a leader in premium video gaming equipment, and Timbuk2, a San Francisco based premium bag manufacturer, have teamed up to create a set of stylish, functional, and durable gaming bags designed specifically to meet the demanding lifestyles of travel-centric gamers, content creators and esports athletes alike. The new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection includes the BP35 Gaming Backpack designed for traveling gamers and the CS03 Crossbody Sling designed for Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming on the go. Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection is now available at www.astrogaming.com and www.timbuk2.com.

The new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection includes the CS03 Crossbody Sling designed for Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming on-the-go (Photo: Business Wire)

“Born in the innovative city of San Francisco, Timbuk2 and ASTRO Gaming are intimately familiar with the highs and lows of startup life. We’re even connected at a foundational level - one of ASTRO’s co-founders is a former Timbuk2 team member,” said Aron Drayer, Vice President of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “Both companies share product philosophies that have resulted in the creation of unique, functional products that stand the test of time. Timbuk2’s premium gear is trusted for its legendary quality and bespoke design. ASTRO Gaming develops premium equipment to enhance the gaming experience.”

Players can feel safe and secure in their #JourneytotheUnknown with the BP35 Gaming Backpack and CS03 Crossbody Sling. In addition to protecting critical gaming components with heavy-duty fabrics, water resistance (with the BP35), and padded pockets, the Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection feature a multitude of storage pockets, organizational pouches, stretch mesh, and quick-attach anchor points allowing gamers to easily secure and quickly access important items on-the-go. Both the BP35 Gaming Backpack and CS03 Crossbody Sling also feature a secure fit with adjustable air-mesh straps and quick-release buckles.

The new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming BP35 Backpack features:

  • Rugged, Durable, Long-Lasting Comfort: The BP35 features water-resistant fabrics and hardware designed to deliver long-lasting comfort with: adjustable air mesh shoulder and sternum straps for a more secure fit; a ventilated EVA padded back panel for longer treks; hidden compression straps for better weight distribution; grippy hexagon zipper pulls; and a robust handle for quick escapes.
  • Two 16” Laptops Sleeves: The BP35 features both an internal padded sleeve and an external sleeve that can safely secure up to two 16” laptops.
  • Clamshells, Pockets, Sleeves and More: The BP35 features a veritable host of pockets and storage innovations to securely stow all of your gear, including: a large full clamshell opening; a quick-access front folded magnetic flap pocket; dual 16” laptop sleeves; an expandable side pocket; a top pocket with soft, brushed tricot; a D-ring for quick attachments; front dual mesh pockets for cords and necessities; dual zip-side water bottle pockets; and a vista loop to secure external equipment.
  • ASTRO Gaming Gear Pocket: The BP35 was designed to carry ASTRO equipment and features a unique internal pocket featuring: a vista loop for storing your gaming headset; an expandable padded pocket perfect for an ASTRO MixAmp Pro; and two additional gear pockets for cords and a controller, such as the ASTRO C40 Controller.
  • ASTRO Gaming Style & Customizability: The BP35 features a unique and iconic style featuring tonal reflective branding on the front panel for higher visibility, a branded jacquard webbing that’s subtle, but on-point and customizable shoulder strap Velcro to showcase pins and patches.

The new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming CS03 Crossbody Sling features:

