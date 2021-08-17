Ålandsbanken Abp announces a consent solicitation for its up to SEK 2,500,000,000 Covered Bond due 2022 issued under Ålandsbanken Abp’s EUR 2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Covered Bond Programme and initiates a procedure in writing

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) announces a consent solicitation for its outstanding up to SEK 2,500,000,000 floating interest rate notes due 2022 (ISIN SE0010598474) (the “Notes”) issued under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Covered Bond Programme to solicit consents, waivers and decisions to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes (the “Proposal”) in relation to the contemplated issue of a standalone covered bond by Ålandsbanken as the initial issuer with terms and conditions allowing the standalone covered bond to be transferred to Borgo AB ("Borgo") as subsequent issuer at a later stage subject to the approval of Ålandsbanken and Borgo (the "New Covered Bond"). The New Covered Bond relates to a contemplated agreement between Ålandsbanken and Borgo, according to which Ålandsbanken will transfer its Swedish mortgage loans and SEK-denominated covered bonds it has issued to Borgo. Nordea Bank Abp and Danske Bank A/S will act as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners in the issuance of the New Covered Bond.

Ålandsbanken commences a consent solicitation process and initiates the procedure in writing (the “Procedure in Writing”) for the noteholders to vote for or against the Proposal to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes by adding a call option according to which Ålandsbanken may redeem all, but not some only, of the outstanding Notes in full any time prior to the final maturity date at an amount equal to 100.800 per cent. of the nominal amount together with accrued but unpaid interest. Nordea Bank Abp (the "Tabulation Agent") is acting as the tabulation agent and solicitation agent in connection with this Procedure in Writing.