Ålandsbanken starts consent solicitation process with certain noteholders in order to be prepared for contemplated transfer of its Swedish mortgage loans to Borgo AB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 09:00  |  22   |   |   



Ålandsbanken Abp
Stock exchange release

August 17, 2021, 10:00 EET


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Ålandsbanken has today disclosed a consent solicitation process to the holders (the “Noteholders”) of the SEK 2,500,000,000 Covered Bonds due 2022, ISIN: SE0010598474 (the "Notes"). Ålandsbanken requests that, the Noteholders consent to amend the Terms and Conditions of the Notes by adding a call option to the terms and conditions (the "Call Option"). If the amendment is accepted by the Noteholders Ålandsbanken intends to exercise its Call Option and simultaneously issue an up to SEK 5,500,000,000 covered bond (the “New Covered Bond”) which includes a right to transfer the New Covered Bond to Borgo Ab in the Borgo Transaction described below and Borgo becoming the issuer of the New Covered Bond. The net proceeds from the issue of the New Covered Bond will be applied for the redemption of the Notes and on general corporate purposes. For the avoidance of doubt, Ålandsbanken has no obligation to exercise the call option and it is in its sole discretion even if the amendment of the terms and conditions of the Notes has been approved.

On 19 September 2019, Ålandsbanken, ICA Banken, Ikano Bank and Söderberg & Partners (the “Industrial Investors”) and Borgo signed an agreement on establishing a new mortgage company and joint mortgage platform on the Swedish market. Borgo is a digital start up mortgage company, which has been acquired by the Industrial Investors and has been licenced by the Swedish Financial Supervision. As one step of the co-operation Ålandsbanken and Borgo intend to enter into an agreement, according to which Ålandsbanken will transfer its Swedish mortgage loans, SEK-denominated covered bonds it has issued and SEK-denominated bonds from its liquidity portfolio to Borgo (the “Borgo Transaction”). Each of Borgo’s initial industrial shareholder currently owns 24.95 per cent. of Borgo.

