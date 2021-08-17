checkAd

Expression of Interest for Construction of University Hospital Project in Kenya

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 09:05  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Minaean SP Construction Corp. (TSXV:MSP)(Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges:NJA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that an Expression of Interest submitted for construction of the "KABARAK UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL" project in Kenya has been accepted and discussions are ongoing for the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement.

Pursuant to discussions held and the exchange of technical information with the lead developer, "Within Foundation" -- a not-for-profit Kenyan trust -- has accepted the Company as one of the primary bidders for the project.

Kabarak University Teaching, Research and Referral Mission Hospital (KUTRRMH) will be a 500 bed teaching speciality hospital which consists of a main hospital equipped with Cancer and Research centres, with its medical campus adjacent to the thriving Kabarak University campus in Nakuru County. The value of the EPC contract is estimated to be approximately US$ 257 million. A Strategic Partnership Agreement is anticipated to be negotiated and signed between the two organizations for in-depth involvement in the full execution of the project with other contracts to follow. The project which is well advanced in terms of completion of a feasibility study, design and architectural drawings, full development planning consent and approvals and is now ready for conducting the final costing and submission of a delivery price.

With the Company's profile and the track record of its affiliated partner, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has constructed 45 hospitals exceeding 19,000 beds and growing, "Within Foundation" is now in advanced discussions with the Company for a long term strategic partnership for the construction of not only KUTRRMH, but also additional mission critical hospital projects throughout Kenya.

Country Profile

Kenya, a country with a population of more than 47 million people, provides healthcare to its citizens through public facilities, public private partnerships, private non-profit organisations, and private for-profit health care facilities. The public providers provide healthcare through primary healthcare centres and dispensaries. When patients cannot be treated at these centres they are referred to clinics and hospitals. The private sector has clinics and hospitals in the more densely populated urban centres.

