Silver One Commences Drilling in all its 100% Owned, High-grade, Gold-Copper Cherokee Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) - "Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 1,500-meter diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Cherokee Project located in eastern Nevada, USA. Cherokee is a district-size exploration play with multiple epithermal vein targets that have never been drill tested, plus excellent discovery potential for additional mineralized systems within the Company's extensive property holdings. The current drilling will test rich silver-copper-gold epithermal vein targets, both along-strike and to depth, on patented claims overlying the past producing Cherokee and Southeast Cherokee historic workings (Figures 1 and 2). Additional drilling of veins and targets outside patented land, but still within the Company's claims, is planned for 2022 following environmental permitting.

Surface sampling along the Cherokee vein system has returned multiple select surface samples in the 100's g/t silver range, with highs of 954 g/t silver and 4.8% copper at Cherokee, and 1,163 g/t silver and 4.3% copper with strongly elevated gold on the Southeast Cherokee vein (Figure 1 and August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2018 Company news releases).

These veins have been traced on the patented claims alone for over 1.75 km along strike and are known to extend off the patents to both the northwest and southeast. Cherokee and Southeast Cherokee veins occur within an extensive structural zone of multiple veining and alteration that has been traced for over 12 km along strike. Individual vein thicknesses vary from 2 m to 10 m within a wider 50 meter-thick envelope of hydrothermally altered rock, including sheeted or stockwork of quartz-calcite veinlets that strike NW and generally dip 60 to 75 degrees to the southwest.

Earliest historic production from the Cherokee mine dates back to the 1880's. Production since then was scarce, and the total production is unknown. Shipments reported by a rancher in the 1950's, however, indicate that materials produced exceeded 1,000 g/t silver (Tschanz & Pampeyan, 1973).

Textures seen at the Cherokee workings illustrate classic epithermal boiling point textures (Figure 3), which are consistent with the strong silver and base metal (copper +/- zinc, lead) values typically seen in this portion of an epithermal system. Similar epithermal veins were noted in the early mining of the Pioche precious and base metal camp to the north of Cherokee. The Pioche veins were hosted in Paleozoic limestones, these carbonate rocks being of the same age as those that underlie much of Silver One's Cherokee project. Subsequent mining at Pioche uncovered larger tonnage, base and precious metal bearing carbonate replacement deposits (CRD's), with mining of that camp lasting until the mid-1990's.