Ambu Falls 6% After Product Launch Is Postponed
- (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products.
- The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned with commercialization expected to commence in September 2021
- This was a small disappointment to the market today, SEB said
- The delay comes at an unfortunate time for the company given the many product launches from competitors, Carnegie said
- Meanwhile, EBIT for the quarter was DKK 88 million with an EBIT margin of 9.0%, which was above estimates but only because of lower than expected sales and distribution costs, which was viewed as a low-quality beat
- There will be questions about the margin level going into 2021/22 given the extraordinary high freight and raw material prices, Carnegie said
