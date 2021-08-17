checkAd

Ambu Falls 6% After Product Launch Is Postponed

Autor: PLX AI
17.08.2021, 09:14  |  48   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products. The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned …

  • (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products.
  • The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned with commercialization expected to commence in September 2021
  • This was a small disappointment to the market today, SEB said
  • The delay comes at an unfortunate time for the company given the many product launches from competitors, Carnegie said
  • Meanwhile, EBIT for the quarter was DKK 88 million with an EBIT margin of 9.0%, which was above estimates but only because of lower than expected sales and distribution costs, which was viewed as a low-quality beat
  • There will be questions about the margin level going into 2021/22 given the extraordinary high freight and raw material prices, Carnegie said


Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ambu Falls 6% After Product Launch Is Postponed (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products. The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court
PREVIEW: Pandora Needs to Explain Weak Guidance in Tomorrow's Report, Analysts Say
CureVac Q2 Pretax Loss EUR 152 Million
NTG Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 137.5 Million; Outlook Maintained
Cyan Cuts Guidance; Sees Negative EBITDA for the Year
Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By Armistice Capital
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Jyske Bank H1 Pretax Tops Estimates; Starts New DKK 1 Billion Share Buyback
Tivoli Half Year EBITDA DKK -55.4 Million
Magnora Q2 Pretax Loss NOK 10 Million as Revenue Decreases
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:34 UhrAmbu Q3 Revenue, Organic Growth Slightly Above Estimates
PLX AI | Analysen
16.08.21PREVIEW: Ambu to Give Duodenoscope Details in Partially Pre-Released Earnings
PLX AI | Analysen
09.08.21Ambu Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
PLX AI | Analysen
05.08.21Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kuvari Partners
PLX AI | Analysen
20.07.21Ambu Falls as BofA Sees 60% Downside on Single-Use Endoscope Challenges
PLX AI | Analysen