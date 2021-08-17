Ambu Falls 6% After Product Launch Is Postponed Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 09:14 | 48 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 09:14 | (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products. The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned … (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products. The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned … (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products.

The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned with commercialization expected to commence in September 2021

This was a small disappointment to the market today, SEB said

The delay comes at an unfortunate time for the company given the many product launches from competitors, Carnegie said

Meanwhile, EBIT for the quarter was DKK 88 million with an EBIT margin of 9.0%, which was above estimates but only because of lower than expected sales and distribution costs, which was viewed as a low-quality beat

There will be questions about the margin level going into 2021/22 given the extraordinary high freight and raw material prices, Carnegie said



Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer