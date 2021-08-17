Pandora Slips as China Operations Continue to Struggle Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 09:20 | 38 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 09:20 | (PLX AI) – Pandora shares slipped in early trading after the company reported its final second-quarter earnings numbers and said performance in China remained weak.China sell-out was down 13% vs 2019 despite easy comparisonsThe company said the … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares slipped in early trading after the company reported its final second-quarter earnings numbers and said performance in China remained weak.China sell-out was down 13% vs 2019 despite easy comparisonsThe company said the … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares slipped in early trading after the company reported its final second-quarter earnings numbers and said performance in China remained weak.

China sell-out was down 13% vs 2019 despite easy comparisons

The company said the first steps to reposition the brand in China will be taken in the second half of this year

Pandora will elaborate on its objective to set up for growth in China at the Capital Markets Day in September

It's important that the company makes a recovery in China, but investments there will have a negative effect on margins in the short term, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said

Kepler reiterated a hold recommendation on Pandora, with price target DKK 870



