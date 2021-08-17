Pandora Slips as China Operations Continue to Struggle
- (PLX AI) – Pandora shares slipped in early trading after the company reported its final second-quarter earnings numbers and said performance in China remained weak.
- China sell-out was down 13% vs 2019 despite easy comparisons
- The company said the first steps to reposition the brand in China will be taken in the second half of this year
- Pandora will elaborate on its objective to set up for growth in China at the Capital Markets Day in September
- It's important that the company makes a recovery in China, but investments there will have a negative effect on margins in the short term, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Kepler reiterated a hold recommendation on Pandora, with price target DKK 870
