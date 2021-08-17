DFDS Shares Rise Over 4% After Earnings Beat
- (PLX AI) – DFDS shares rose more than 4% in early trading after second-quarter earnings beat consensus expectations.
- Revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT all exceeded estimates
- DFDS maintains EBITDA guidance despite lower assumptions for passenger activities and delayed consolidation of HSF, suggesting strong freight performance, SEB said
